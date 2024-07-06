Free practice 3: Carlos fourth, Charles sixth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and sixth fastest in the final free practice session for the British Grand Prix. They used Intermediate tyres for the entire session and gradually the rain increased in intensity.

49 laps. With an air temperature of only 11 degrees and the wet track at 15, Charles and Carlos went out on Intermediate tyres setting times of 1’48”364 and 1’53”695 respectively, before the session was red flagged when Pierre Gasly went off the track in his Alpine. When the session restarted the Ferrari pair continued lapping while the rain did not intensify. Their best times were 1’38”139 for Carlos and 1’38”454 for Charles. Sainz completed 23 laps and Leclerc 26.