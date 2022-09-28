Bitdefender, a new Team Partner for Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the arrival of a new Team Partner, with a multi-year agreement. Bitdefender is a leader in the field of cyber security and digital data protection.

The company was founded in Romania in 2001 and is also based in the United States. Its logo will now feature on the helmets of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and on both F1-75s. As from 2023, Bitdefender branding will also appear on the drivers’ race suits and on team clothing.

Mattia Binotto

Team Principal and Managing Director Scuderia Ferrari

“We are pleased to embark on this new partnership with Bitdefender, with whom we share values such as the highest level of technological efficiency, striving for excellence in performance and a culture of security.

It’s a pleasure to be able to count on a Team Partner such as Bitdefender, an innovative and accomplished company, already highly regarded for its professionalism and reliability.”