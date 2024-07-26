Free practice 2: Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

48 giri. Leclerc set off on new Soft tyres, while Carlos was on Mediums. The Monegasque started with a 1’44”038, while Sainz was quicker in 1’43”788. They then both switched to new Softs with which Carlos lapped in 1’43”098, followed shortly by Charles who put in a 1’42”837. For the final part of the session, both SF-24s again took on a heavy fuel load to run in race trim, this time with Leclerc running the Soft tyres and Sainz went back to the set of Mediums from his first run. The Monegasque did 23 laps, the Spaniard 25.