Quali recap: Carlos to start from pole at Spa-Francorchamps

Temperature: air 15°; track 20°

Q1. The Ferraris of Carlos and Charles stay in the garage for a few minutes before going out on track. The Spaniard sets a time of 1’45”050, the Monegasque driver 1’45”572. The times are enough to make it into the next session.

Q2. On the first run both drivers opt for used Soft tyres. Carlos gets a tow from Charles as he gets up to speed on his out lap. The Spaniard records a 1’45”418 and on his own in lap he returns the favour to his team-mate, whose lap time is 1’45”637. For Charles there’s a risk that it isn’t enough: both Ferraris return to the track and Charles improves enough to set the best time of the session in 1’44”551. Sainz doesn’t need to improve and saves his set of tyres.

Q3. On his first run Sainz again receives a tow from Charles and records 1’44”297, good enough for second place – just behind Max Verstappen who had a grid penalty. On his second run Carlos doesn’t improve and nor does Sergio Perez. The Spaniard ends up with the second fastest time but he will start from pole for the second time in his career, following Silverstone. Charles sets a time of 1’44”553 which puts him behind Verstappen on the grid.