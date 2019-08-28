Logo Content

    Belgian Grand Prix 2019 by Riccardo Torti

    Spa-Francorchamps 28 agosto 2019

    Concept

    Eau Rouge, Red is the water of the stream that flows under one of the most iconic turns in Formula 1 and Red is the SF90, finally arriving in this historical circuit.

    Bio

    Riccardo Torti is an Italian cartoonist and animator. He began writing and drawing short stories before moving on to the comic book John Doe. He works with Sergio Bonelli Editore on the comic series Dylan Dog and 4Hoods. In 2016 Riccardo published for the Editoriale Cosmo his first Graphic Novel «...e vissero tutti felici e contorti».

    Cover art by Riccardo Torti - Spa-Francorchamps 2019