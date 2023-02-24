138 laps for the SF-23 on the second day

On this second day of testing, the SF-23 completed a further 138 laps (747 kilometres), with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both driving the car, as they did yesterday.

Morning. Once again, it was Carlos who drove first, continuing the work on set-up and tyre evaluation, running Pirelli’s prototype compound and the C3. The Spaniard ran with different fuel loads, setting a best time of 1’32”486. After doing 72 laps yesterday, he added 70 today.

Afternoon. Charles also worked on set-up, as well as evaluating the C2 compound tyres followed by the C3, with which he set his best time of 1’32”725. In the final part of the session, he ran in race trim with a heavier fuel load, bringing his total laps for the day to 68 (making a total of 132 so far). For tomorrow’s final day of testing, Charles will drive in the morning before passing the baton to his team-mate at the lunch break.





Carlos Sainz #55

"It’s been another positive day. Reliability was again very good and we've been able to explore all the set-ups we targeted to test. We keep exploring the limits of the car and finding potential areas where we can maximise performance. The main target is to keep up the good work tomorrow and get ready for next week"





Charles Leclerc #16

"We ran various tests today, with our main focus on the car’s set-up. We are working hard and it’s still too early to make any judgement yet. It was good to get some more laps down and we will keep pushing forward by analysing our data ahead of the last day of testing tomorrow."