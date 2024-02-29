Free practice 2: Carlos fourth, Charles ninth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and ninth fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

51 laps. The Ferrari pair went out immediately on Soft tyres, running only that compound throughout the session, using a couple of sets. On the first one, Charles stopped the clocks in 1’31”578 and Carlos did a 1’31”723. They both improved on their second run, getting down to 1’31”576 and 1’31”171 respectively. They then pitted for fresh tyres on which they set their best times: Carlos a 1’30”769, with Charles only able to set a time of 1’31”113, partly because of traffic. In the second half of the session, the two Ferrari drivers took on a heavier fuel load to run in race configuration.

