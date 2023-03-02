Charles: really keen to get out on track

Charles Leclerc was on the panel of today’s FIA press conference where he said, “I can’t wait to get out on track this weekend, because only then will we see the real hierarchy among the teams.”

Work to do. Charles went on to say he was pleased with how testing went. “We got through our planned programme and did the all the tests we were meant to do. It seems that we have made some steps forward compared to last year. I’d say this year’s car is quicker down the straights and slightly slower in the corners, but that’s what we were looking for to overcome our limitations from last season. There is still work to do, as we know we are up against very tough opponents and, in the case of the reigning champions, they seem to have a slight edge over us at the moment. But our goals for this season remain the same: we want to finish one place higher in the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championships.”



Relaxation and meetings. Charles stayed in Bahrain after the test. “I stayed here and relaxed, played padel and trained, as well as coming to the track every day to have lunch with the guys in the team and begin preparing for the Grand Prix with the usual meetings during which we analysed all the data gathered at the test. The whole team is motivated. We worked so hard in Maranello, in the factory and on the simulator and I can’t wait to go racing.” Free practice takes place tomorrow with the two sessions starting at 14.30 and 18 local time (12.30 and 16 CET).