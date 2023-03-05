Race recap: Carlos fourth, Charles retires

First race of the season. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz start from third and fourth places on the second row. Temperatures at the start: air 27°, track 31°.

Start. Charles gets the jump on Sergio Perez to take second place while Carlos stays fourth.

Lap 14. The Ferraris come in one after the other to switch from Soft to Hard and it’s a perfect double stop as they rejoin fifth and sixth.

Lap 15. Fernando Alonso pits, promoting the Ferraris to fourth and fifth. On the next lap, Lance Stroll comes in, meaning that Charles and Carlos are now third and fourth.

Lap 17. Perez pits now, rejoining behind Leclerc, now second and ahead of Sainz.

Lap 24. Perez on Softs is making ground on Charles. The pass comes two laps later, leaving Leclerc third ahead of Sainz.

Lap 31. Carlos comes in for new Hards, rejoining fifth behind Alonso.

Lap 34. Now Charles pits for new Hards and rejoins in fourth behind Alonso.

Lap 35. Alonso takes on new Hards and the Ferraris are back in third and fourth.

Lap 41. Charles has a problem and parks at the side of the track. Virtual Safety Car. Carlos up to third.

Lap 46. Carlos is caught by Alonso and a great battle goes in favour of the senior Spaniard.

Chequered flag. And so it ends, with Carlos fourth behind Verstappen, Perez and Alonso.