Free practice 3: Charles fifth, Carlos eighth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the fifth and eighth fastest times respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir.

42 laps. Leclerc and Sainz started out on Soft tyres, setting times of 1’33”574 and 1’33”523, before the Monegasque improved to 1’33”567 and the Spaniard pretty much repeated his first time. At the midpoint of the session, they both took on more fuel to run in race trim before ending with a qualifying simulation on new Softs. Charles’ best time was a 1’32”624 and Carlos did a 1’32”945. They each completed 21 laps. Qualifying gets underway at 18 local (16 CET).