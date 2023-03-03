Free practice 1: Medium tyre runs only for Charles and Carlos

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the fifth and twentieth fastest times respectively in the first free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, only using Medium compound tyres.

38 laps. Charles and Carlos went out on Mediums, each running a different specification of rear wing to carry out a comparison test. After the first run, Charles’ car was fitted with the same spec wing as his team-mate and Carlos went back out on track with a new set of Mediums. However, the Spaniard had a spin, which necessitated taking on another set of tyres. It was at this stage that Charles set his best time of 1’34”257, while Carlos did not go quicker than the 1’36”072 posted on his first set of tyres, given that, in the second part of the session, he ran with a heavier fuel load. Leclerc did a total of 17 laps and Sainz completed 21. The second free practice session starts at 18 (16 CET).