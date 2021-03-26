Free practice 1: Charles fifth, Carlos eighth

The first free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix saw the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the fifth and eighth fastest times respectively on a Sakhir circuit that was still rather dirty.

29 laps. Both SF21s ran mainly on the Soft compound tyre: Charles did 14 laps, one less than Carlos. The Monegasque’s best time was a 1’31”993, while his team-mate posted a 1’32”366.

Second session. The cars are back on track at 18 local time (16 CET) for this season’s second hour of free practice, when track conditions in terms of temperature and light will be similar to those the drivers will experience in qualifying and the race.