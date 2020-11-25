Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 by Matteo De Longis

Concept

The SF1000 parts the sandy expanse of the Bahrain desert, leaving behind Manama’s razor-sharp skyscrapers. The championship is almost at its final step, and the team is laser-focused.

Bio



Matteo De Longis, (Bergamo 1979) shapes his art as a stylistic hybrid between East and West, transversal to different worlds and disciplines, from illustration to graphics, from comics to design. He makes his debut on the French market working on Sky-Doll, published by Soleil. In 2009 he creates a designer-toy called Mekaneko. His artbook VOX, published in France in 2013 and in the USA in 2014, showcases his rich visual universe. He orbits the world of comics, mainly working on illustrations and covers for Marvel Comics and Sergio Bonelli Editore. He works on visuals and concept art for videogames such as League Of Legends and Overwatch. He is currently working as an author on PRISM, his own comic book series for Bao Publishing.