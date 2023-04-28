Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fourth fastest respectively in the one and only free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

44 laps. Both drivers started off on the Hard tyre with the aim of doing as many laps as possible to get to grips with the track and its walls. Charles posted a time of 1’44”605 and Carlos did a 1’45”639, before the session was red flagged when Pierre Gasly stopped on track.

At the restart, Leclerc and Sainz resumed on the same sets of tyres improving to 1’44”420 and 1’44”234. Towards the end of the session, both SF-23s were fitted with Soft tyres on which the duo set their best times. Leclerc stopped the clocks in 1’42”352, while Sainz did a 1’42”899. The Monegasque completed a total of 21 laps, the Spaniard did 23.