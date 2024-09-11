Keeping the momentum going in Baku

Scuderia Ferrari HP is all set for the next round of the calendar that takes place on the extreme eastern edge of Europe, in Azerbaijan. The Baku City Circuit is unique in many ways, with the cars racing past the iconic rock of the old city before flying down the very long straights that have made this street circuit one of the most popular with fans who look forward to the usual thrilling duels.

The track. At just over six kilometres in length the layout offers a bit of everything, with hard braking, 90 degree corners and chicanes that put a premium on driver ability. The straight that goes from turn 16 to turn 1 is over two kilometres long and is the scene of plenty of action during the race, with drivers slipstreaming one another at over 320 km/h. From turns 4 to 12, the drivers have to adopt a more usual street circuit driving style, with barriers very close and right angle corners, including the famous left hander under the ancient tower which is only wide enough to accommodate one car at a time.

Weather, tyres and strategy. The forecast is for plenty of sunshine all weekend, but as we head towards autumn, there is always the chance of strong winds blowing in from the Black Sea, which make the driver’s job much more complicated, especially when braking. Sudden rain showers cannot be ruled out, even if none are forecast at the moment. In terms of tyre choice, this has generally been a one-stop race, starting on the Medium tyre before switching to Hards for the run to the chequered flag. However, there is always a chance of the Safety Car putting in an appearance, so it is prudent to have saved a set of Softs in case the race is turned into a short sprint finish over a handful of laps.

Programme. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix runs to the usual format, with three free practice sessions: FP1 and FP2 on Friday starting at 13.30 and 17.00 local time (11.30 and 15.00 CEST); FP3 on Saturday at 12.30 (10.30 CEST) followed by qualifying in the afternoon at 16.00 (14.00 CEST.) The 51 lap race gets underway on Sunday at 15.00 (13.00 CEST).

Fred Vasseur, Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

"The Baku street circuit features a combination of very high speed sections and extremely twisty ones, presenting a unique set of challenges. In the past, we have usually been quite competitive here and it is also one of Charles’ favourites. We are on a high following the win in Monza and we are determined to maintain this run of form. Once again, we can expect to see a very close fight between the top four teams. I often say we are focussing on ourselves and it’s clear this is the right approach, because we have seen a dramatic change in the hierarchy among the teams since the early part of the season. Our win in Italy also supports my view that how you execute the weekend from Friday to Sunday can play as important a role as the actual performance level of the car, so with Charles and Carlos we will again be aiming to do everything perfectly in Baku, to try and bring home another very good result for the team."





FERRARI STATS

GP contested 1090

Seasons in F1 75

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 246 (22.57%)

Pole positions 251 (23.03%)

Fastest laps 262 (24.04%)

Podiums 820 (25.08%)

FERRARI STATS GRANDX PRIX RUN AT BAKU CITY CIRCUIT

GP contested 7

Debut 2016 European GP (S. Vettel 2nd; K. Räikkönen 4th)

Wins 0

Pole positions 4 (57.14%)

Fastest laps 2 (28.57%)

Podiums 4 (19.05%)