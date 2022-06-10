Free practice 1: Charles second, Carlos fourth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fourth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers started out on Hard tyres, before doing a run on Softs and ending up back on the Hards with a heavier fuel load.

43 laps. Charles and Carlos renewed their acquaintance with the track, the Monegasque posting a 1’46”999 on the Hard tyres, while the Spaniard did a 1’48”116. With the Softs, they set their best times of the session, Leclerc stopping the clocks in 1’45”603 and Carlos getting down to 1’46”012. Charles completed 21 laps and Carlos did 22. The F1-75s will be back on track at 18 (16 CET) for the second free practice session.

