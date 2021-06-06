Charles fourth, Carlos eighth

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow leaves Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with a fourth and an eighth place for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz respectively.

Crazy race. The race was action-packed, the most significant moment coming when race leader Max Verstappen crashed with just three laps remaining. The race was red flagged before another standing start. In the two lap sprint, Charles went from fifth to fourth, while Carlos kept eighth place. The points scored today see the Scuderia move up to third place in the Constructors’ classification.

France next. The World Championship will be back on track in a fortnight’s time with the French Grand Prix at the Le Castellet circuit.