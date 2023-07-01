Sprint Shootout: Carlos and Charles share the third row

It’s Sprint day at Spielberg, starting with its own qualifying, known as the Sprint Shootout. Air is at 17 degrees, track at 23.

SQ1. Cloudy skies and damp patches on track, but it’s dry enough for slicks. Charles and Carlos go out on used Softs and run all the way to the end of the session. The rule that only one set of Mediums can be used for Q1 does not apply as the track has been declared wet. However, there’s a problem on Sainz’s SF-23 and he has to pit. With just 2 minutes remaining, he is out again and posts an excellent 1’06”187 to top the time sheet. Charles laps in 1’07”061 for 15th place and they both go through to the next phase.

SQ2. Both drivers go out on used Soft tyres. Charles kicks off with a 1’06”617 and Carlos sets a good time of 1’05”880. Leclerc and Sainz both pit for another set of used Softs. The Spaniard laps in 1’05”434, second quickest and the Monegasque gets through to the final part with a 1’05”673.