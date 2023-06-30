Quali recap: Charles second, Carlos third

Cloudy skies over Spielberg, but no rain. Air temperature is 27°, on track it’s 41°.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on used Soft tyres. The Monegasque posts a 1’06”237, while Carlos is unable to set a time before the red flag comes out after Valtteri Bottas goes off the track. At the restart, the Ferrari pair are on new Softs: Carlos laps in 1’05”339, while Charles improves to 1’05”577 with both making the cut to Q2.

Q2. Both SF-23s leave the garage on Softs used in the previous session. Carlos laps in 1’05”486 and Charles in 1’05”660. Then it’s time for new Softs. The Spaniard improves to 1’04”975 and Charles to 1’05”087 and both are through to the final part.

Q3. Charles and Carlos take to the track on new Soft tyres. Leclerc posts a 1’04”709, while Carlos laps in 1’04”927. New set of Softs for both drivers: Charles gets down to 1’04”439 to take second place just 48 thousandths slower than Max Verstappen. Carlos also does well, securing third spot with a 1’04”581.