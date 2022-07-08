Free practice 1: Charles second, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and seventh fastest respectively in today’s only free practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Spielberg circuit.

59 laps. As is now usual for a Sprint format weekend, the team worked towards this afternoon’s qualifying and tomorrow’s short race, with both F1-75s starting out on Medium tyres. The two drivers kept these tyres until the session was red flagged after Lando Norris had to park his McLaren on track, with just under 40 minutes of the session remaining. By then, Charles had a done a 1’08”064, which was the second fastest time and Carlos did a 1’08”430, good enough for sixth.



When the session restarted, the Ferrari pair went out on Softs, immediately posting the two best time of 1’06”650 and 1’07”149. The session was red flagged for a second time because of debris on track, after which the two F1-75s carried on lapping on the same tyres. Carlos got down to a 1’07”039, while Charles took on a new set of Softs to post his best lap of 1’06”557.