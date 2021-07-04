Carlos fifth, Charles eighth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the Austrian Grand Prix in fifth and eighth places, climbing up the order in a very hard-fought race.

Strategy. The Spaniard exploited the strategy perfectly, starting on the Hard tyres and attacking in the end on the Mediums, going from eighth to fifth. As for Charles, he fought hard with Sergio Perez who pushed him off the track twice, each time picking up a 5 second penalty. Despite this, the Mexican still finished ahead of the Monegasque. The next round takes place at Silverstone in a fortnight’s time.