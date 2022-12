In the third and final free practice session, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were sixth and ninth fastest respectively, completing 62 laps, 28 for the Spaniard and 34 for the Monegasque.

Prototype tyres again. Carlos and Charles started the day by once again testing the prototype tyres to be introduced at Silverstone, before both using two sets of Softs. Carlos set his best time of 1`05”347 on his second set, while Charles did his best lap of 1’05”484 on his first run. Qualifying starts at 15.