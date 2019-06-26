Austrian Grand Prix 2019 by Kemp Remillard

Concept

The Spielberg Circuit hosts one of Formula One's oldest GPs.

The Red one-seater attacks the track's ups-and-downs, surrounded by the bucolic vistas of the Austrian countryside.

Bio



Kemp Remillard grew up in Athens, Georgia USA and has been a professional concept artist/illustrator since 2004.

In 2005 he joined the successful commercial art studio Massive Black where he continues to be a Senior Concept Artist to this day.

In 2015 Kemp illustrated The Dorling Kindersley (DK) publication "Star Wars: The Force Awakens Incredible Cross Sections" in conjunction with Lucasfilm.

In 2016 Kemp provided cross-section illustrations for "Star Wars: Complete Locations" and "Star Wars: Rogue One Ultimate Visual Dictionary".

In 2017 Kemp illustrated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi Incredible Cross-Sections". Other notable work includes concept design for Hasbro on properties such as G.I.Joe and Transformers.

In 2018 he designs for Ferrari the poster for the Belgian GP.

Kemp has worked for a number of clients including DARPA, Northrop Grumman, Popular Mechanics, Scientific American, Sony, Riot Games, Cartoon Network, Nintendo, Sega, Lucas-Arts, Bethesda and many others.

He currently lives in Berlin.