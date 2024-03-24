Race recap: Carlos triumphant, Charles makes it a one-two

In Albert Park the air temperature is 20 degrees with the track at 40°.

Start. Carlos and Charles are on the Medium tyres and they stay second and fourth.

Lap 2. Carlos passes Max Verstappen, who retires with a problem, to take the lead. Charles is third.

Lap 9. Charles pits for Hard tyres in 2.2 seconds.

Lap 14. Lando Norris and Sergio Perez pit and Charles is back up to third behind Fernando Alonso who started on Hard tyres.

Lap 16. Carlos pits for Hard tyres.

Lap 17. Lewis Hamilton retires with a power unit problem, triggering a Virtual Safety Car. Alonso takes the opportunity to pit which promotes Charles to second behind Carlos.

Lap 35. Charles makes a second stop, rejoining on new Hards in fourth place ahead of Perez and Alonso.

Lap 40. Norris pits for new Hards, so Charles is second again.

Lap 41. Carlos pits for a new set of Hards and keeps the lead.

Lap 48. With 10 laps to go, Carlos leads from Charles, Norris and Piastri.

Finish. A dramatic crash for George Russell on the last lap and the race ends under a Virtual Safety Car. It’s Ferrari’s 86th one-two finish and Carlos’ third Formula 1 win! Vamos!