Free practice 3: Carlos and Charles 7th and 13th

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were seventh and 13thfastest in the third free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

56 laps. The Spaniard and the Monegasque immediately went out on Soft tyres to make the most of the session, after losing track time yesterday when it rained in the second hour. Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’19”061 and Charles posted a 1’19”486. Sainz then got down to 1’18”932, before improving to 1’18”127 on his final run, while Leclerc did a 1’18”731 followed by a 1’18”691. With a third of the session completed, the team turned its attention to the race, running with a heavy fuel load. Both drivers used the Soft tyre before ending the session on the Medium, just as a few drops of rain began to fall once again.

