Australian Grand Prix 2020 by Matteo Spirito

BIO

Matteo Spirito is an illustrator and concept artist. He graduated in 2009 from the European Institute of Design (IED) in Rome and soon started working for several Role Playing, Board and Card Games publishers. In the last three years, he is been working mainly on concept art and character designs for a miniature-making company based in Florence.

CONCEPT

The sun rises over Australia and the beginning of a new Formula 1 season.

The SF1000 makes its debut on the Albert Park Circuit, it’s time to go racing again.



