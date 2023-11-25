Quali recap: Charles second, Carlos 16th

The sun set a while ago in Abu Dhabi and it’s time for qualifying at Yas Marina. The air temperature is 27 degrees, the track is 32.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on new Soft tyres setting times of 1’24”556 and 1’24”818 respectively. They then pit for new Softs with which they get down to 1’24”459 and 1’24”738. Charles makes the cut to Q2 but Carlos is P16 and therefore eliminated.

Q2. Charles is on the Softs he used for his first Q1 run, crossing the line in 1’24”555. Then with new Softs, he makes it to Q3 with a 1’23”969.

Q3. In the final phase, Charles began with a set of Softs previously used in Q1, setting a time of 1’24”496. Then, with new Soft tyres he pulled out an incredible 1’23”584 to secure a place on the front row alongside pole sitter Max Verstappen.