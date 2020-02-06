While 1979 was a year of triumphs, the 1980 season was the exact opposite

Ferrari managed only eight points, just one more than its worst ever record set in 1969. Reigning World Champion Jody Scheckter even suffered the indignity of failing to qualify on one occasion in Canada, making it into the points just once. The season was dominated by Williams which won both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles, thanks to the skills of Australian Alan Jones. The 312 T5 was the last of the normally aspirated single-seaters. A six-cylinder turbocharged car, the 126 C, debuted in qualifying but was not yet up to racing. The result was that the Scuderia had make do with the naturally aspirated model for the whole season, even though it had quite clearly been brought as far as it could go in terms of development.



There’s no doubt that the 312 T5 was the heir to the T4’s crown, but it brimmed with innovation in its own right too: from its narrower, more powerful engine, to its squarer flanks, tweaked suspension and new rear brakes. Its road-holding problems were due at least in part to the use of Michelin tyres which were simply not sufficiently developed for use on an normally aspirated engine-powered car, and far more suited to turbocharged cars.

