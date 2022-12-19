Tuukka Taponen in Formula 4 with Prema in 2023

Ferrari Driver Academy freshman, Tuukka Taponen is set to make his single-seater debut next season. The 16 year old Finn will race in the usual first step for aspiring young drivers, Formula 4. He will race in the Italian series, regarded as the most competitive, driving for Prema Racing, the most successful team in recent years, with a track history dating back almost 40 years.

Great karting career. Taponen joined the Ferrari Driver Academy having shone at the Scouting World Finals on the back of a brilliant showing in karts. In 2020, he finished third in the European championship and was runner-up in the world championship at Portimao, while in 2021 he won the OK class title as well as the WSK Open Cup. Taponen tested a Formula 4 car in several sessions at the end of this season and is now set to tackle the highly competitive Italian series. He will also compete in a few races in other Formula 4 championships, with a schedule to be decided shortly.

All set. Taponen is keen to get started. “I am very happy to be making my debut with Prema, whose track record speaks for itself. I felt comfortable with them right from the first test, as they helped me make the step up from karts to a Formula 4 car. I’m looking forward to 2023.”



