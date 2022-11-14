Ollie in Formula 2 with Prema

Oliver Bearman will step up from Formula 3 to Formula 2 next season, still driving for the Prema team. The Englishman joined the Ferrari Driver Academy after being selected at the 2021 FDA Scouting World Finals.

Meteoric progress. Oliver has made meteoric progress through the junior formulae. He amazed everyone in 2021, winning the Italian and German Formula 4 championships, racking up 17 wins and ten pole positions. This year, he moved straight to Formula 3 and in his first year in the category, again with Prema, he was in the hunt for the title all the way to the final race, eventually finishing third in the championship, with one win and eight podium places.

More weight and power. Still only 17, Oliver will now race in the Formula 1 feeder series. He will be driving an F2 car that weighs 755 kg compared to the 673kg of a Formula 3 car and he will be handling a lot more power from an engine putting out 620 horsepower, 240 more than this year’s car.

Ready for the challenge. “I’m very happy to stay with Prema moving to Formula 2,” said Ollie. “The Formula 3 season went very well and the team helped me progress throughout the year. Over the next few weeks I will be working as hard as I can on my preparation at the Ferrari Driver Academy. I know that 2023 will be very challenging but we are all very motivated. I can’t wait to get on track for the test at Abu Dhabi to start gaining experience prior to my debut at the opening round in Bahrain.”