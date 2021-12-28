Oliver Bearman in Formula 3 with Prema

Oliver Bearman, who recently joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, after being selected at the FDA World Scouting Finals, will make his Formula 3 debut next season, racing with the Prema team.

An important step. This year, Oliver enjoyed an impressive season in Formula 4, the first ever driver to win both the Italian and German series in the same year. He is therefore bypassing the usual next step in Formula Regional and going straight into Formula 3, a highly competitive category, with cars putting out around 380 horsepower. Bearman had his first taste of the class in the open test session held at Valencia after the end of the 2021 season.

Can’t wait. Oliver is keen to get to work with his new team. “I am really happy to be making my Formula 3 debut with Prema, a very well organised team and I can’t wait to represent the Ferrari Driver Academy on track,” he said. “My results last season mean I am very motivated for the coming year. I’m counting the minutes until I can pull on my helmet and start driving my car in the pre-season test in Bahrain.”



