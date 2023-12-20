Oliver Bearman continues in Formula 2 with Prema

Oliver Bearman will continue to race in Formula 2 with the Prema team in 2024. The English Ferrari Driver Academy student will be tackling his second season in the category, having finished sixth in this year’s championship. That result does not truly reflect what a strong season Oliver, born in 2005, had. He and Jack Doohan both won three of the main Feature Races, more than any other driver. In addition, Bearman also won the Sprint Race in Azerbaijan, to make it clean sweep on the Baku street circuit.

Formula 1 debut. Apart from a great Formula 2 season, Bearman also made his first appearances in a Formula 1 car, first in a test at Fiorano driving an SF21 and then in the first free practice sessions at the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, at the wheel of a Haas VF-23.

Ambitious. Next year, Oliver will be looking to consolidate his performance. He has demonstrated that he has the speed and he will have to find consistency if he wants to aim for the title. “I’m really happy to continue for another year with Prema in Formula 2. Thanks to them, I have progressed a lot as a driver and as a person over the past two years and I’m keen to continue the work going into next season. I’m sure that, with the help of the Ferrari Driver Academy, 2024 could be a very good year for me.”