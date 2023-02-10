Looking good with two rounds remaining

The FDA drivers competing in the F. Regional Middle East and F4 UAE are back on track in Dubai for the penultimate round. Based on the results so far, hopes are high.

The Formula 4 UAE and Formula Regional Middle East championships resume this weekend at the Dubai circuit for their respective penultimate rounds. At the two rounds in Kuwait, the Ferrari Driver Academy students were clearly making progress as they all got top three finishes. With a win and two second places, James Wharton is currently second in the Formula 4 classification. In Kuwait, Tuukka Taponen secured his maiden single-seater win although he also posted a retirement, the innocent victim of a collision. Currently he is 41 points off the leader. Rafael Camara is also making progress and is currently third in the Formula Regional standings, with two second place finishes in Kuwait.

Positive trend. “Analysing all the data from the first three events in F. Regional and F.4 shows that our drivers are making steady progress,” confirmed the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. At the previous round in Kuwait, between them, Wharton, Taponen and Camara took two wins, four second places and one third. We are pleased with this progression and obviously, the aim is to keep going on like this.” “James is back in the hunt for the F4 title,” continued Matassa. “He’s 11 points off the leader Ugochukwa, who has a three place grid penalty in the first race, after he collided with Taponen at the previous round. This is the first time Wharton is fighting for a title in single-seaters and that will definitely be a great experience for him. The rate at which Tuukka has progressed over the first three rounds has been a pleasant surprise. He took his first win in Kuwait, but equally important was the confidence he demonstrated in the car, pulling off so many overtaking moves and that will be very important over the course of the season ahead. With every kilometre Camara is getting a good feeling from the F. Regional car and his race pace in Kuwait was very competitive, as demonstrated by his two second place finishes. Now we need to work more on qualifying where there is still room for him to take a final step forward.”

Programme. F4 qualifying starts on Saturday at 08:30 (GMT+4), followed by F Regional at 10.25. Racing starts with F4 at 12.30 while the first F Regional race is at 13.45. There are two races in each category on the Sunday: F4 on track at 08.45 and 12.30 and Formula Regional at 10.00 and 13.45.