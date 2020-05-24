Leclerc wins Monaco Sprint Race

Arthur Leclerc won the Monaco Sprint race thus taking his tally of wins to three out of six races run so far. The Monegasque was one of five FDA students taking part in the third round of the FIA Formula 2 Virtual Race, made up of a feature race and a sprint race.

Qualifying. When it came to setting a quick lap time to decide the starting grid for the Feature Race, Leclerc was third, while his Prema Racing team-mate Robert Shwartzman was seventh. In the Art Grand Prix car, Marcus Armstrong was ninth, with Callum Ilott (UNI-Virtuosi Racing) 11th and Enzo Fittipaldi (BWT HWA Racelab) 16th.

Race. There was a great battle right from the off, with Arthur Leclerc involved, fighting with Theo Pourchaire and Jack Aitken on the opening lap. In the end, Swiss driver Louis Deletraz won, ahead of Aitken, Pourchaire, Enzo Fittipladi, who produced an incredible climb up the order, Lirim Zendeli and Arthur Leclerc, who dropped back after spinning at the harbour chicane on the last lap. On his virtual race debut, Armstrong was ninth, Callum Ilott was 13th and Robert Shwartzman 17th.

Sprint Race. The Sprint Race over just five laps saw Leclerc make a perfect start from third, to close right up to Juan Manuel Correa. The Monegasque managed to pressurise the American from Charouz Racing into making the mistake of cutting the chicane, which earned him a three second penalty. So, although Leclerc was second past the flag, he was declared the winner. Ilott was a strong fifth, Enzo Fittipaldi was eighth, while Armstrong was 14th and Shwartzman retired.