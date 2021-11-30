Junior Girls on Track final camp just ended, a decision on 7 December

The final camp of the Junior Girls on Track – Rising Stars has just ended. This is the initiative launched by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission aimed at helping the youngest age group of girls who are considering a career as professional racing drivers. Those taking part in this phase of the programme are kart racers between the ages of 11 and 13.

Busy days. The four finalists were the Swiss Chiara Bättig, the Portuguese Maria Germano Neto, the Mexican Ivanna Richards and the Swede Milla Sjöstrand. They spent a busy few days in Maranello, on track and in the Ferrari Driver Academy facility, as well as visiting the Tony Kart factory, it being an FDA scouting partner and a landmark company in what is the foremost racing training discipline. The girls also spent time at the Franciacorta Karting Track in Lombardy.



A decision on 7 December. With the girls having now returned home, the FDA experts will meet to decide if one of the drivers has done enough to merit the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy, in the coming karting season. The outcome will be announced on Tuesday 7 December alongside that of the main programme for young women racers, in which the finalists were 14 year old Russian, Victoria Blokhina, 15 year old Clarissa Dervic and 16 year old Laura Camps Torras, both from Spain, and Brazilian Julia Ayoub, also 16.

