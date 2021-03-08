Green light for the 2021 F2 season in Bahrain with testing

After a three-month period during which the engines were silent, today the Formula 2 championship starts its preparation for the 2021 season with three days of testing. It's a crucial stage to get everything ready for the first round, which also takes place at the Sakhir track.

Two talented drivers. On duty for the Ferrari Driver Academy will be Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong, both tackling their second season in the category. Shwartzman, who finished fourth last year with four wins to his name, stays faithful to the Prema team, with whom he also won the 2019 Formula 3 title. Armstrong, who finished on the podium twice in 2020, makes the move to the DAMS team, which can boast three titles in this category.

Both drove the SF71H. At the end of January, Shwartzman and Armstrong both got a run out in the Ferrari SF71H Formula 1 car, doing a good job, much to the satisfaction of the team engineers. However, tomorrow the focus shifts to the 2021 Formula 2 season at the track where Mick Schumacher won the title three months ago.

Programme. On each of the three days, testing runs from 9 to 19pm local (7 to 17 CET) split into two three hour-long sessions with a break from noon to 14. Each driver will have six sets of Hard tyres and two of Softs, the same as for the first round, again at Sakhir from 26 to 28 March on the same card as Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix.