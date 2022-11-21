Girls on Track Rising Stars Junior Camp is underway

The Junior version of the Girls on Track Rising Stars programme reaches its final phase in Maranello today. This stage of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission initiative to help young girls embark on a career as professional racing drivers, features kart racers between the ages of 12 and 14.

Starting in Maranello. The four finalists are, in alphabetical order, from France, Lisa Billard, Italy’s Zoe Florescu-Potolea, Japan’s Sara Matsui and Germany’s Mathilda Paatz. Today they tackle a series of off-track activities including physical tests, theory lessons, attitudinal test and some communications work.

Tony Kart and then Franciacorta. The candidates will also visit the Tony Kart headquarters, a long-time FDA scouting partner and a true authority in this most popular of training disciplines. The girls will have a seat fitting in the karts before moving on to the Franciacorta Karting Track in Lombardy.

Support. The camp ends on 24 November, and as usual, the young girls will return home to await the Ferrari Driver Academy decision. The experts will meet to decide if one of them has stood out enough to be supported by the Ferrari Driver Academy in the next karting season.