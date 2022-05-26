The 18 year old Swede takes to the legendary track in the Principality this weekend as leader of the Formula Regional championship, thanks to a great start to the season.

Love it or hate it, this classic Monaco venue is always special. Dino Beganovic takes to the streets for the third round of the FIA Formula Regional championship, which features a field of 37 drivers.

Exceptional start. Beganovic arrives here off the back of a great start to the season, with two wins and two second places from the first four races. Now the Ferrari Driver Academy student must deal with a track that will not forgive the slightest mistake. “We’ve had a fantastic start to the season,” commented Dino, “but we have to keep our feet on the ground and not have excessive expectations. We knew Monza and Imola would be good tracks for us, so it was really important to score as many points as possible at both those rounds. But Monaco is a completely different challenge which has little in common with any other circuits on the calendar.”

Experience. “Dino has previously driven here a year ago, so he knows the track. “At this track, someone who has been here before has a considerable advantage over a rookie,” he maintained. “Last year, my entire weekend programme was based on gradually familiarising myself with the track and I paid a high price for an incident in free practice, which is a luxury one cannot afford in Monaco. The amount of time available is short and any sort of glitch slows the process of getting to grips with the sequence of the corners. It’s a complicated balance and last year I experienced that first hand, but this time I am much more prepared and I hope to come away with a good result.”

Programme. The Monaco weekend runs to a different timetable to the other rounds. Track action starts on Thursday with free practice at 14.00. Qualifying is on Friday, with the field split into two groups to ease the problem with traffic. Race 1 takes place on Saturday at 11.40, while the final race is very early on Sunday morning, at 8.35 to be precise.