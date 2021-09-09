F.Regional: Beganovic back in action at Spielberg

The FIA Formula Regional’s long summer break ends this weekend with a return to racing in Austria. Dino Beganovic is set to tackle the remaining four rounds of the season over the next two months.

Everything is set at Spielberg for the eagerly awaited return of the European Formula Regional series. After a break of almost two months, Dino Beganovic is chomping at the bit to get back behind the wheel of his car, which he last drove at Spa-Francorchamps back in July. In Belgium, Beganovic secured his best result of the season, finishing fourth in tricky conditions in the rain.

In Sweden. After the last round in Spa, the 17 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student enjoyed a break in Linköping in Sweden. “I had a great time, with friends, family and sponsors,” recounted Beganovic. “But after a few weeks, I felt like going back to Italy to start work again with the FDA and the Prema team, to prepare for the coming rounds and I have to say I’m really pleased to be going racing again this weekend.”

Familiar track. Beganovic will not need to spend time familiarising himself with the 4.318 kilometre Spielberg circuit. “I know Spielberg very well,” explained Dino. “I raced here last year in Formula 4. It’s a fun track, because even though it only has ten corners, it is fast and smooth and there are good overtaking opportunities. The Prema team has a good record here and in general, in the races just before the summer break, we have worked very well on improving the performance of our package. I am confident and can’t wait to pull on my race suit and helmet once again.”

Programme. The action at Spielberg starts on Friday with two free practice sessions, while on Saturday qualifying gets underway at 9.20 to decide the grid for Race 1, which starts at 13.35. The programme is similar on Sunday, with qualifying at 8.30 and the final race in Austria beginning at 12.50.