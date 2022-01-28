Formula 4 UAE: Camara alongside Wharton in Dubai

Rafael Camara will make his single-seater debut this weekend at the Dubai Autodrome in the second round of the series. All eyes will be on Wharton after a brilliant debut at the Yas Marina track.

Having had to miss the first round through illness, Brazil’s Rafael Camara is fit and ready for his single-seater debut this weekend at the Dubai Autodrome in the second round of the UAE Formula 4 series. Camara will be join fellow FDA student James Wharton, who had a great weekend at Yas Marina, finishing third, fifth and ninth in three of the races, but posting a retirement in Race 3 while lying a comfortable second. He was the best rookie and will be one to watch, even for his more experienced rivals.



Expectations. “Wharton’s performance on his debut has raised our expectations,” commented the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. He had the right approach and was quick in what was a brand new category for him. That makes you want more, but one should not forget that James is about to tackle what is only his second single-seater race meeting. We are pleased Camara is back on track, for his very first races in this category. Rafael has done some test sessions, but a race weekend is definitely something else. It should be an interesting weekend and expectations are high.”



Programme. The Dubai timetable starts with two qualifying sessions on Saturday at 11.10 local (8.10 CET). Then comes Race 1 at 14.50 (11.50 CET), followed by the second one at 16.50 (13.50 CET). Track action resumes on Sunday at 11 (8 CET) with Race 3, while the final race of the weekend gets underway at 15.15 (12.15 CET).





