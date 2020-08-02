Formula 4 Italy: Beganovic kicks off with a podium

The youngest Ferrari Driver Academy student, Sweden’s Dino Beganovic, born in 2004, has got off on the right foot as he made his single-seater debut. Driving for the Prema Powerteam, he took his maiden single-seater podium in the Italian Formula 4 championship, by finishing third in Race-3. He also picked up a fifth place, confirming his good form in pre-season tests.

Race-1. In his debut in this category, Dino dug deep after dropping a few places at the start, fighting his way back up from ninth to fifth at the flag.

Sunday. Race-2 on Sunday morning was more difficult. Dino started from fourth place on the dirty side of the grid and was passed by three cars before trying to make up ground. However, on lap 2, the Swede collided with a rear tyre of the car in front damaging the nose and having to pit for a new one. As he was a lap down, he was unable to benefit from the Safety Car and had to settle for 19th.

Race-3 saw the young Swede get the best possible starts, already up to third place by turn 1 after which nothing much happened in the race. Beganovic spent the whole race in the slipstream of Francesco Pizzi and Gabriele Mini and they crossed the line like that for Dino to take his first podium of the season.

In France. The Italian Formula 4 championship is back on track in a fortnight’s time at Paul Ricard in France with a further three races split over Saturday and Sunday.