Formula 4: Beganovic’s Monza debut

The Italian Formula 4 championship is about to take to the track at Monza for the fifth of seven rounds on the 2020 calendar. Around 30 drivers are taking part, including a small group of youngsters having their first ever race at the track that hosts the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix. Among them is Dino Beganovic the 16 year old Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student. In an earlier test session at the historic track, he was able to familiarise himself with the circuit and made excellent progress with each passing lap. Monza is not the easiest of tracks for very young drivers just out of karting as they have to deal with high speeds and heavy braking which characterise this venue.

Growing. Beganovic did well in the previous round at Mugello, where he twice ended up on the podium, scoring 41 points overall, which puts him fifth in the standings. Getting back on the podium, having done so at the opening round was very satisfying for Beganovic, who thus confirmed the progress made in previous rounds.

Standings. Gabriele Mini leads the championship and behind him, it’s all very close with just 36 points separating second and eighth places, which will make for a very interesting final part of the season. It looks like the bad weather earlier this week will clear for the weekend, so that Saturday and Sunday should be dry.

Programme. The weekend gets underway on Saturday with qualifying at 9.50 CET, while the first race starts at 15.15. Then on Sunday, there are two races, one at 10 and the third and final one starting at 15.50.