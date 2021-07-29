Formula 3: Leclerc takes on the Hungaroring

The scene is set in Budapest for the fourth of seven rounds in this year’s Formula 3 championship. It will be an interesting challenge for Arthur Leclerc who has never raced here before.

Arthur Leclerc has shown clear signs of progress over the three rounds so far, improving with every kilometre on track. It has taken him from pre-season testing, which was not without its difficulties, to a great win in the second round at Paul Ricard. He proved it was no fluke by also performing well next time out at Spielberg, while dealing with some unforeseen circumstances.

Potential. “We have been very impressed with Arthur’s performance in recent races,” commented Ferrari Driver Academy Director Marco Matassa. “Several times, he has demonstrated his considerable talent, fighting his way through the field with some great overtaking moves, even in corners where you don’t normally try and pass. Another very important aspect is the step forward he made in qualifying last time out at Spielberg, when he set a time just two tenths off pole. Arthur obviously has plenty to learn and he will improve with experience, getting to grips with race management and other aspects, which is only natural. But we are pleased with what we have seen in the first part of the season.”

Programme. There is much cause for optimism for the Budapest weekend, but Leclerc must first get to know the 4.381 kilometres of the Hungaroring, having only had one day’s testing here back in 2018. He will have 45 minutes of free practice, starting on Friday at 10.05, before tackling the 30 minute qualifying session at 13.50. Saturday features the first two races, starting at 10.35 and 17.55. The final race in Budapest gets underway on Sunday at 10.45.