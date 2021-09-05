Formula 3: Leclerc finishes in the top-10

The Monegasque Ferrari Driver Academy student increased his Zandvoort points haul with a ninth place in Race 3.

The sixth round of the FIA Formula 3 championship ended today with the third race. It was a good weekend for Arthur Leclerc, who won the first race and came up through the field in the other two to come away with a useful 21 points. He is now tenth in the championship standings.

Race-3. Leclerc started from tenth on the grid, but he got caught up in the chaos amongst the front runners on the opening lap, which saw him relegated to 12th at turn 3. The positions remained generally unchanged, but Leclerc managed to work his way up to ninth at the end, with the green flag waved after a Virtual Safety Car period.



Sochi. There is now a two week break before the series resumes at Sochi from 24 to 26 September, the Russian track replacing Austin, which was originally planned as the final round of the 2021 season.