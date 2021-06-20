Formula 3. Arthur Leclerc shines in Ricard

After winning one of yesterday’s races, today the Ferrari Driver Academy student delivered another impressive performance, making up 17 places in the final race at Paul Ricard.

Arthur Leclerc went from 30th on the grid to 13th at the flag in the final race of the second round of the Formula 3 championship at Paul Ricard today. A day after winning Race 2, Leclerc’s great form continued in the third race in France, showing a turn of speed and making no mistakes on the wet track.

Positive weekend. Leclerc’s result in Race 3 was down to a mistake at the start of qualifying, which meant he failed to set a time. However, his race pace this weekend confirmed that Arthur was one of the quickest drivers on track. The overall performance was definitely encouraging, with his first win in the category, a strong performance having clearly adapted well to a car that is not easy for a rookie.

Win. “Overall, it’s been a positive weekend, especially given what happened in qualifying, something which is still a weak point to be worked on,” commented Leclerc. “I’m really happy with how things went in the first two races. I made up 18 places in the first one, a great climb up the order that put me in a position to win Race 2, which confirmed that we didn’t deserve to be at the back. Now we will prepare for Spielberg and we go to Austria with one clear goal, to fight for the win!” The next round takes place in a fortnight.