Formula 3: Aiming for the same again at Spielberg

After a good Silverstone weekend, Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman are about to tackle the fifth round of the season at Spielberg. Their aim is to build on the strong showing at the previous round in England.

The Ferrari Driver Academy students, Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman arrive in Austria off the back of a positive weekend at the previous round of the European Formula 3 championship at Silverstone. In last Sunday’s Feature Race, Leclerc took his first win of the season, joined on the podium by Bearman, who finished third, having produced an impressive and mature drive.

Moving up. Arthur thus arrives in Austria lying second in the standings on 71 points, just 6 off the leader, with Oliver sixth on 44. This weekend marks the mid-point of the 2022 season, which so far has been closely contested. Anything could still happen in terms of the championship and those aspiring to the title cannot afford a single slip-up.

Goals. “We hope to confirm the signs of progress that I think were clear to see for everyone in Silverstone,” commented Marco Matassa, the head of the FDA. “Arthur and Oliver both reached the goals we had set them, which proves we had worked well. The results of the weekend were gratifying, bringing home points and boosting morale. Now it’s time to look ahead, knowing the championship will be long and closely contested and I hope that the Spielberg round will confirm what we saw in England. It won’t be easy but I think we have all we need to produce a convincing performance.”

Programme. The action in Spielberg begins with free practice on Friday at 9.55, followed by qualifying at 15.00. The Sprint Race takes place on Saturday at 10.35, with the main event getting underway on Sunday at 8.35.