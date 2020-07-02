Fittipaldi ready for start of F3 season

Apart from the Formula 1 and Formula 2 races, Formula 3 is also starting its 2020 season at the Spielberg circuit and Enzo Fittipaldi is set and ready.

The long wait is now over also for the FIA Formula 3 championship. In a few hours the pit lane light at the Spielberg circuit will turn green and the Formula 3 cars will be the first to go out on track this weekend for a free practice session. The FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) is represented by Enzo Fittipaldi, making his debut in this category. The 18-year-old Brazilian who finished second in last year’s Formula Regional, is racing with HWA Racelab, the same team for whom he drove in the pre-season tests held back in March at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit.

Ready for a new adventure. “Enzo did very well in the Bahrain tests,” commented the head of the FDA’s Technical Department, Marco Matassa. “He had a good pace over a race simulation and was always one of the five fastest drivers in terms of lap time. For all the drivers it won’t be easy getting back on track after a long break, but Enzo won’t have to spend time on learning this circuit as he raced here in the past in Formula 4 and in Formula Regional.”

In the footsteps of champions. For Fittipaldi, it’s the start of a new challenge in a revamped series that only began last year when the FDA took the title with Robert Shwartzman and came second with Marcus Armstrong. The weekend programme is as follows: free practice tomorrow is at 9.35, with qualifying at 14.05. Race-1 is on Saturday at 10.25 and Race-2 on Sunday at 9.45.