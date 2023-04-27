Formula 2: Back in Baku

The long break since the Australian round is over and Formula 2 is again on the same card as Formula 1 at one of the most unusual tracks on the calendar. Its 6.003 kilometres through the streets of Baku include 20 corners, the majority being 90 degree turns, as well as a very long straight coming out of the final turn 16 and finishing after the pit lane exit. In their rookie F2 season, Leclerc and Bearman have gradually got to grips with the car over the past three rounds and can be considered podium contenders this weekend. Arthur finished third in the Feature Race at the previous round in Melbourne, adding to a points tally that puts him fifth in the standings.

Test bench. “The first third of the season is coming to an end in Baku and the circuits so far have been far from conventional,” commented Marco Matassa the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy. “This long break since Melbourne has given us time for a first assessment of how things have been going so far. With Arthur and Oliver we have identified the areas that need improving and we have prioritised those in our work. We will see how successful that has been here in Baku, a track that has some similarities with Monaco and others with Monza, making it a very representative test bench.”

Programme

Friday

9.05 CET free practice

13 qualifying

Saturday

13 Sprint Race (21 laps)

Sunday

9.25 Feature Race (29 laps)