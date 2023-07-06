Formula 2 and Formula 3 at Silverstone, one of the temples of motor racing

Both series are racing at the legendary English track. Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc will be aiming for a better weekend than last time out in Spielberg, while in Formula 3, Dino Beganovic is looking for his first win of the season.

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 teams have headed straight from Spielberg to Silverstone, for what is always one of the most eagerly rounds of the year. The crowd is always very enthusiastic and the track itself offers a real challenge with so many high speed corners to test the drivers, the car balance and, crucially, tyre management.

Oliver. This is Oliver’s home race and it will be really special for him to take to the track in front of grandstands that are always packed out from early in the morning. Bearman’s two points finishes in Austria allowed him to maintain fourth place in the standings, as well as leading the rookie category. That was on the back of an unlucky qualifying, which meant he had to start both Spielberg races from 19th on the grid. On both occasions, Oliver went on to storm up the order which put the smile back on his face come the end of the weekend.

Arthur. Arthur Leclerc is really motivated to put behind him what was a weekend to forget. The wrong strategy in the Sprint race and a mistake from the team during the Feature Race pit stop meant he failed to score points. “We’re not having much luck at the moment,” commented Leclerc. “But at least the calendar is working in my favour as we’re back on track immediately. I really hope I can have a better weekend in Silverstone.”

Dino. As for Formula 3, the season is hotting up. The round here in England is the sixth of nine on the calendar and Dino Beganovic has a single goal in mind. With two points finishes in Spielberg, the 19 year old Swede has moved up to second place in the standings, thanks to consistently strong finishes in all the rounds so far. However, Beganovic is still looking for his first win in this category and he hopes it will come at Silverstone.

Programme.

Friday

08.45 Formula 3 free practice

10.05 Formula 2 free practice

14.10 Formula 3 qualifying

15.05 Formula 2 qualifying

Saturday

09.05 Formula 3 Sprint Race

13.15 Formula 2 Sprint Race



Sunday

08.20 Formula 3 Feature Race

11.55 Formula 2 Feature Race

