Fia F3: Fittipaldi looking to deliver on his potential

The Brazilian Ferrari Driver Academy proved his worth on his debut in the FIA Formula 3 Championship and hopes to confirm his front runner credentials this weekend.

In the opening round of the FIA Formula 3 championship, Enzo Fittipaldi scored points on his debut in the category. It was an impressive performance, given that the Brazilian only qualified down in 29th place, because of a technical problem and a few difficulties in getting to grips with his car. Fittipaldi was undaunted however, fighting his way up the order twice to finish in the points in Race-2.

Reaction. “The most important aspect of last weekend is the fact that Enzo was able to fight back after qualifying difficulties”, confirmed the technical head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “With each lap, his feeling for the car improved and I think that this weekend we will see the proof of that”. Drivers will have to use harder tyres this weekend, which adds another variable for the series rookies to deal with. “These challenges are the sort of thing that help youngsters learn”, confirmed Matassa. “It gives them the opportunity to deal with problems they will encounter in more senior categories.”

Rain. While the track layout in Spielberg will hold no surprises this weekend, the chance of rain could be an unknown factor and rain is indeed forecast for tomorrow, when Formula 3 runs its first race of the weekend.



